State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $14.13 Million Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $14,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,955,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,919,088,000 after purchasing an additional 12,320 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 260.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,423,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $587,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,856 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,124,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,603,000 after purchasing an additional 144,195 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 982,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,473,000 after purchasing an additional 568,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 951,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,588,000 after buying an additional 32,682 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price target (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $443.43.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $545.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $515.82. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $246.83 and a 52 week high of $553.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $9,784,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,035 shares in the company, valued at $101,776,963.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.00, for a total value of $760,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,413 shares of company stock valued at $19,012,148. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

