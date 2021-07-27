State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $14.77 Million Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 369,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,339 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $14,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Kraft Heinz by 17.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,231,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,273,000 after buying an additional 790,364 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth approximately $3,749,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Kraft Heinz by 9.3% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Kraft Heinz by 13.6% during the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KHC stock opened at $39.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.56. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $28.56 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.82, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.12.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $8,857,152.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $858,629.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,562.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

