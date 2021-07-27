State of Wisconsin Investment Board Increases Stock Position in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $12,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FUN. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Cedar Fair by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. 56.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FUN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cedar Fair currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.75.

In related news, Director Matthew A. Ouimet sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $11,727,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,979.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE FUN opened at $42.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.11. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 12 month low of $22.81 and a 12 month high of $52.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.30.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.83) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

Cedar Fair Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

