Steadfast Capital Management LP Trims Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Steadfast Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,043,857 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 285,930 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 5.0% of Steadfast Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Steadfast Capital Management LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $481,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,369,178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865,366 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 43.1% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 20,483,405 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,829,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168,906 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 14,603.6% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,430,203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,044,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400,073 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,413,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,017 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSFT opened at $289.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $264.48. The company has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $196.25 and a 1 year high of $289.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. KGI Securities began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Microsoft from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on Microsoft from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Microsoft from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.30.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

