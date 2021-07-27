Stephen Bowler Purchases 2,686 Shares of IGas Energy plc (LON:IGAS) Stock

IGas Energy plc (LON:IGAS) insider Stephen Bowler purchased 2,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of £456.62 ($596.58).

Shares of LON IGAS opened at GBX 16.70 ($0.22) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 17.66. IGas Energy plc has a 52 week low of GBX 6.26 ($0.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 30.82 ($0.40). The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £20.92 million and a PE ratio of -0.37.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 56 ($0.73) price target on shares of IGas Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company Britain. The company holds interests in the 55 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

