Stifel Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 75.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,782 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 84,123 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $727,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TTMI shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.04.

In other news, COO Philip Titterton sold 7,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $104,487.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,023 shares in the company, valued at $853,472.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $38,111.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,110.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,577 shares of company stock worth $403,136. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $13.75 on Tuesday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.64.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $526.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. TTM Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

