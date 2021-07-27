Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EEFT. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,512,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord purchased 1,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $146.50 per share, with a total value of $170,819.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 48,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,032,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

EEFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.36.

Shares of EEFT opened at $133.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -495.76 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.06 and a 12 month high of $167.71.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.18). Euronet Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.78 million. Equities analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

