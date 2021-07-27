Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 1,350 Shares of TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in TCG BDC were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGBD. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in TCG BDC by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TCG BDC by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 366,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in TCG BDC by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TCG BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $412,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of TCG BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. 24.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CGBD opened at $13.45 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.03 million, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. TCG BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.98 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $33.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.10 million. TCG BDC had a net margin of 103.19% and a return on equity of 10.09%. Equities research analysts predict that TCG BDC, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In other news, Director Mark David Jenkins acquired 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $150,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,673.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

TCG BDC Profile

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

