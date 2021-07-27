Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 19,864 Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 124.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,864 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Infinera were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Infinera by 11.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,067,694 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,541,000 after purchasing an additional 316,115 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Infinera by 18.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,240,019 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,571,000 after purchasing an additional 355,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Infinera by 25.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,438,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,850,000 after purchasing an additional 291,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Infinera by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,258,847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,193,000 after purchasing an additional 101,975 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Infinera by 22.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 669,368 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 121,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 172,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $1,746,347.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 14,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $142,263.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 188,267 shares of company stock worth $1,897,729. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ INFN opened at $9.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.81. Infinera Co. has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $11.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.91.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $330.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Infinera’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Infinera Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

