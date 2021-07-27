Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 431 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 12,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 9.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 203,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,353,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OFC opened at $29.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.39, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $21.68 and a 12 month high of $30.31.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 4.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $237,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,515.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 1,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $52,959.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,088.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,866 shares of company stock valued at $651,348 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

