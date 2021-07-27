Stifel Nicolaus Trims IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Target Price to C$4.50

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

IAG has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $4.00 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IAMGOLD presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.97.

Shares of NYSE IAG opened at $2.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.04. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $5.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.51.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.79 million. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 3.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 92,465 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter worth about $12,845,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in IAMGOLD by 2.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 343,677 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 7,896 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in IAMGOLD by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 252,811 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 10,255 shares during the last quarter. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

