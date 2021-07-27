Stonnington Group LLC Buys Shares of 22,680 Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 15.8% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 28,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 12.7% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 22,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at about $407,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at about $1,147,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at about $3,979,000. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on APO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.64.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director A B. Krongard purchased 2,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.37 per share, for a total transaction of $122,484.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Pauline Richards purchased 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $121,179.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 1,872,899 shares of company stock worth $109,664,187 in the last 90 days. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:APO traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.88. 5,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,809,166. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.92. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.35 and a 52-week high of $64.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.63.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $512.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.01%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

