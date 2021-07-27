Stonnington Group LLC Buys Shares of 5,130 Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 965.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 293.0% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth $157,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.13.

In other news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,542,776. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MHK traded down $3.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.86. 1,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,568. The business has a 50-day moving average of $196.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.56. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.93 and a 1 year high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 9.14%. On average, equities analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

