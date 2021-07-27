Stonnington Group LLC Invests $984,000 in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,456 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in The Boeing by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,192 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in The Boeing by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,386 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BA traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $224.55. The company had a trading volume of 96,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,186,398. The business has a 50-day moving average of $237.99. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $141.58 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The company has a market cap of $131.32 billion, a PE ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.70) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday. Cowen upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.43.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

