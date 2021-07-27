Stonnington Group LLC Makes New Investment in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 31,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth $3,000,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth about $858,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

FCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $36.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.99.

NYSE FCX traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.05. 224,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,163,872. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.18. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The stock has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $1,757,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,837 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,309.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $746,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,402,577 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Article: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.