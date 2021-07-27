Stonnington Group LLC Takes $1.70 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,257 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 517,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,330,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 5,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.67, for a total transaction of $2,158,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,827,690.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $530.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,412. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $144.86 billion, a PE ratio of 67.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.01. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $290.46 and a 1 year high of $532.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $476.68.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Intuit from $482.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $505.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Intuit from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.71.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

