Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Buys 223 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 27.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 428.6% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 60.0% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,949 shares of company stock worth $29,423,259. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $2.01 on Tuesday, reaching $869.48. 6,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,497. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $531.39 and a fifty-two week high of $920.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $875.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $132.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.15.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 30.39%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.85 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.85%.

BLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $943.17.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

