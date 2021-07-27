Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Cuts Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 3,807,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,889,000 after buying an additional 413,234 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $10,546,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 59,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,298,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $170,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.81 on Tuesday, hitting $99.85. 42,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,689,100. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.32. The company has a market cap of $155.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $68.93 and a one year high of $100.95.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 92.84%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.05.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

