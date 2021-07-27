Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. cut its position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,238 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 6,250 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. owned 0.07% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 824.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 57,047 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 50,877 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1.8% in the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 15,989 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 21.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 114,915 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $6,824,000 after acquiring an additional 20,221 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 38.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 137,006 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $8,137,000 after acquiring an additional 37,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 87.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 523,814 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $31,109,000 after acquiring an additional 244,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIMO traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,593. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a one year low of $35.13 and a one year high of $74.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.57.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.27. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is presently 60.96%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SIMO shares. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers SSDs used in PCs and other devices, as well as eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones and IOT devices. The company also provides enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; and small form-factor specialized SSDs used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

