Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Has $1.61 Million Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,640 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,939,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 78,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Medtronic by 2.2% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 100,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 510.7% during the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 129,137 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $15,255,000 after purchasing an additional 107,990 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 5.6% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 912,126 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $107,749,000 after purchasing an additional 48,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

NYSE MDT traded up $2.19 on Tuesday, hitting $130.26. 73,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,470,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.72. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $94.64 and a 52 week high of $132.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.43, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%.

In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $1,440,835.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,349 shares of company stock worth $6,236,241 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.