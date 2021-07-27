Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Has $2.99 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lessened its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,862 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF makes up about 1.2% of Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $2,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWW. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 905.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 177,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after buying an additional 159,818 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 545,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,471,000 after buying an additional 268,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

Get iShares MSCI Mexico ETF alerts:

EWW stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,718. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.05. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 1 year low of $30.82 and a 1 year high of $50.21.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.