Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Has $693,000 Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IGSB stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.87. 32,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,273,571. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.82. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $54.48 and a 52 week high of $55.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.