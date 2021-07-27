Streamr (DATA) Price Up 16% This Week

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 27th. Over the last seven days, Streamr has traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Streamr coin can now be bought for about $0.0920 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Streamr has a total market cap of $82.11 million and $25.85 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00050032 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002660 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00015779 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006156 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.54 or 0.00771282 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Streamr Profile

Streamr (CRYPTO:DATA) is a coin. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,350 coins and its circulating supply is 892,476,175 coins. The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Streamr Coin Trading

