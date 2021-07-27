StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFOR) Short Interest Update

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFOR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, an increase of 737.9% from the June 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,780,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SFOR stock remained flat at $$0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,928,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,379,719. StrikeForce Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.05.

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc provides software development and services worldwide. The company develops and licenses various identification protection software products to protect computer networks from unauthorized access, as well as to protect network owners and users from cyber security attacks and data breaches.

