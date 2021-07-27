StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFOR) Short Interest Update

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFOR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, an increase of 737.9% from the June 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,780,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of SFOR stock remained flat at $$0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,928,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,379,719. StrikeForce Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.05.
StrikeForce Technologies Company Profile
See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)
Receive News & Ratings for StrikeForce Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StrikeForce Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.