Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 723,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,645 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Strongbridge Biopharma worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Strongbridge Biopharma stock opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.78. Strongbridge Biopharma plc has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market cap of $169.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.60.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative net margin of 136.23% and a negative return on equity of 72.48%. The company had revenue of $8.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 million. Analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma plc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

SBBP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $3.25 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. JMP Securities cut shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Strongbridge Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.31.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis.

