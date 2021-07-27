Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Short Interest Down 87.5% in July

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the June 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sumco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 10th.

Shares of SUOPY remained flat at $$49.87 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 285. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 1.52. Sumco has a 12 month low of $26.04 and a 12 month high of $52.09.

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Sumco had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $716.64 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Sumco will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sumco Company Profile

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

