Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 11.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Sun Communities stock opened at $189.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.80. The company has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. Sun Communities has a 52 week low of $135.01 and a 52 week high of $189.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.23%.

Several analysts recently commented on SUI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.50.

In other news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 32,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $5,434,899.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,836,797.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $463,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,121 shares of company stock worth $8,356,915 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

