Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.19 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.76 EPS.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

SLF has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$50.96 price target (down from C$73.00) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Sun Life Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.70.

Shares of NYSE SLF opened at $51.04 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.08. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of $38.53 and a 52 week high of $55.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. 44.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4487 per share. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.