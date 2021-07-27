Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a Southern California-based lodging real estate company that expects to qualify as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The Company owns hotels primarily in the upper-upscale and upscale segments primarily operated under franchises owned nationally-recognized companies, such as Marriott, Hilton, InterContinental and Hyatt. “

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.00.

NYSE:SHO opened at $11.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.39. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $13.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $50.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.16 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 233.85% and a negative return on equity of 15.36%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s quarterly revenue was down 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $332,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 128,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,648.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.