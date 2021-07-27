Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $13.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a Southern California-based lodging real estate company that expects to qualify as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The Company owns hotels primarily in the upper-upscale and upscale segments primarily operated under franchises owned nationally-recognized companies, such as Marriott, Hilton, InterContinental and Hyatt. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.11.

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $11.83 on Tuesday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $13.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.36% and a negative net margin of 233.85%. The firm had revenue of $50.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue was down 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $332,250.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 128,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,648.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHO. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 382,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,328,000 after buying an additional 242,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 128,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,554,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,277,000 after acquiring an additional 93,870 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 132.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,480,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,779,000 after acquiring an additional 843,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

