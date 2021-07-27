SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) PT Raised to $600.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Stephens from $566.00 to $600.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential upside of 6.20% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $637.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $621.01.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $564.96 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $568.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.04. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $217.23 and a 1 year high of $608.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.53.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.42 earnings per share. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 29.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 16,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.57, for a total value of $9,491,663.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.70, for a total value of $76,595.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,002,271.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $852,500 and have sold 26,096 shares valued at $15,183,023. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIVB. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,955,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 22,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,735,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $530,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,303,000. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

