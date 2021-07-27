SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) to report earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for SWK’s earnings. SWK posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SWK will report full-year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.81 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SWK.

Get SWK alerts:

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $9.37 million during the quarter. SWK had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 34.13%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SWKH shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of SWK in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SWK from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of SWK by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of SWK by 159.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SWK by 164.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,164 shares during the period. M3F Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SWK during the first quarter valued at $424,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SWK by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKH traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.76. The company had a trading volume of 339 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,351. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.09. The stock has a market cap of $227.33 million, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.21. SWK has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $18.00.

SWK Company Profile

SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialty finance company, focuses on the healthcare sector. The company operates in two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. It provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SWK (SWKH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SWK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SWK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.