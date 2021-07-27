T-Mobile US (TMUS) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ: TMUS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/22/2021 – T-Mobile US is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock.

7/20/2021 – T-Mobile US is now covered by analysts at DZ Bank AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2021 – T-Mobile US had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $155.00 to $160.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/16/2021 – T-Mobile US had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $130.00.

7/9/2021 – T-Mobile US had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock.

6/25/2021 – T-Mobile US is now covered by analysts at Redburn Partners. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $144.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.00 and a 12 month high of $150.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.01.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total value of $1,308,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,535,616.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO Matthew A. Staneff sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $6,282,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,628,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 139,047 shares of company stock worth $19,429,106 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 38.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

