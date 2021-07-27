T-Mobile US (TMUS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect T-Mobile US to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect T-Mobile US to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TMUS opened at $144.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. T-Mobile US has a 12-month low of $104.00 and a 12-month high of $150.20. The company has a market cap of $180.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.66, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Benchmark started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.96.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.33, for a total value of $1,443,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,997,008.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total value of $2,766,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 942,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,337,430.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,047 shares of company stock valued at $19,429,106 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

