Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on August 16th

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

Targa Resources has decreased its dividend by 66.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Targa Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 27.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Targa Resources to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.0%.

Targa Resources stock opened at $43.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Targa Resources has a 52-week low of $13.08 and a 52-week high of $49.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.13. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.44 and a beta of 3.05.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.53%. Equities research analysts expect that Targa Resources will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Targa Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.38.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 40,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 566,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,254,925. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chris Tong sold 8,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,221 shares of company stock worth $5,550,211 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

