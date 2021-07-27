TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.25.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TCRR shares. Mizuho started coverage on TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

TCRR stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.81. 6,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,614. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.61 and a 12-month high of $35.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 32.60 and a quick ratio of 32.60.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts anticipate that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 150.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. 98.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies, including adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia, DLBCL, follicular lymphoma, and other non-hodgkin lymphomas that is in phase I/II clinical trial.

