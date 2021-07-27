Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 70 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,650 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in NVR were worth $36,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 5.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,039,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,404 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,459,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 31.0% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 4.0% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,171,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on NVR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on NVR in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5,273.20.

Shares of NVR stock traded up $47.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5,080.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 5.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.01. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,760.25 and a 1-year high of $5,308.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4,860.67.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02. NVR had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $42.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

