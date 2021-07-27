Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $47.36 Million Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. AutoZone accounts for approximately 0.5% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $47,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,591,000 after buying an additional 6,594 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,899,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 8.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 47,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 38.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,459 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 6.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 254,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,893,000 after purchasing an additional 14,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AZO traded down $10.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,612.14. The company had a trading volume of 776 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,074. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,085.85 and a fifty-two week high of $1,633.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,479.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $14.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 87.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AZO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $1,390.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,640.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, decreased their target price on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,544.84.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total value of $6,743,120.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total value of $11,285,370.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,944 shares of company stock worth $52,299,958 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

