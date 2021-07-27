Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 13,997 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13,997 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.3% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $130,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $449,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 893.4% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 904 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in Alphabet by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 2,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 485,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $850,549,000 after buying an additional 6,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,540.74.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $13.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2,667.59. 19,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,123,118. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,402.15 and a 1-year high of $2,684.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,446.13.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

