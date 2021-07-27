Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Trims Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.33% of Oshkosh worth $27,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 104.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the first quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.62. 715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.57. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $137.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.25.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.72%.

In other Oshkosh news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total transaction of $508,320.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $2,560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,080,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,757 shares of company stock valued at $9,805,046. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on OSK shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. raised their target price on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.94.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

