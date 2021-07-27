TEAM (LON:TEAM) Shares Down 1.3%

TEAM plc (LON:TEAM) shares traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 78 ($1.02) and last traded at GBX 78 ($1.02). 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 79 ($1.03).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 75.94.

In other news, insider Jonathan Mark Gordon Clubb acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of £11,550 ($15,090.15).

TEAM plc provides portfolio management services to private clients, trusts, and charities. Its services cover discretionary and advisory investment management. The company is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

