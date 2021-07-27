Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in PepsiCo by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $157.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,534,087. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $157.79. The stock has a market cap of $218.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.90%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

