Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $740,000 Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 12,095 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ET. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth $4,660,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,732,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,707,000 after purchasing an additional 542,220 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 281,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 34,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 14,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ET shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.17.

NYSE:ET traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $9.87. 66,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,791,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 2.53. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $11.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.44.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.73 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -338.89%.

In other news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ray W. Washburne acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $1,906,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,052.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

