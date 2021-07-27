Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $8.26 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 111.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,564 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 200.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,165,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,929,000 after buying an additional 1,444,195 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,106,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 97,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 20,690 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,159,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,556 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPLG traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.58. 38,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,526,559. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.06. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $37.55 and a 1-year high of $51.85.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

