Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.58

Shares of Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.58 and traded as low as $14.95. Teijin shares last traded at $15.15, with a volume of 376 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teijin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.49.

Teijin Limited engages in the fibers, films and sheets, composites, healthcare, and IT businesses worldwide. It offers para-aramid and meta-aramid fibers for friction materials, tire and rubber reinforcements, optical fiber reinforcements, ballistics protection, protective clothing, firefighting uniforms, and heat-resistant filters.

