Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) shares traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.48 and last traded at $3.49. 30,793 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 8,886,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.69.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Tellurian from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tellurian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Tellurian in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.40 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.02.

Get Tellurian alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.07.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 519.33% and a negative return on equity of 95.01%. The company had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.62 million. Equities research analysts expect that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TELL. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian during the first quarter valued at about $9,805,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 16.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,530,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,814 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 2,561.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,275,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,454 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 184.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,795,068 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 1,736.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,023,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 967,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

About Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL)

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.