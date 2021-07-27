Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tellurian Inc. develops low-cost liquefied natural gas projects. The Company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities and loading terminals. Tellurian Inc., formerly known as Magellan Petroleum Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

TELL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Tellurian from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Tellurian from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tellurian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. DNB Markets raised shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.40 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Tellurian from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.02.

Shares of NASDAQ TELL traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.45. The company had a trading volume of 68,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,886,414. Tellurian has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $5.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.38.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 519.33% and a negative return on equity of 95.01%. The company had revenue of $8.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.62 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tellurian will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tellurian by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,530,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,661,000 after buying an additional 1,908,814 shares in the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Tellurian in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,805,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Tellurian by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,542,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after acquiring an additional 49,201 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tellurian by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,395,992 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after acquiring an additional 535,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Tellurian by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,568,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after acquiring an additional 844,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

