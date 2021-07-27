Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Shares Acquired by Greenvale Capital LLP

Greenvale Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 142.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,485,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,460,100 shares during the quarter. Tenable accounts for about 9.8% of Greenvale Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Greenvale Capital LLP owned approximately 2.35% of Tenable worth $89,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TENB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenable by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,520,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,776,000 after buying an additional 262,248 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tenable by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,143,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,744,000 after buying an additional 83,960 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Tenable by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,059,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,704,000 after buying an additional 1,067,214 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenable by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,497,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,517,000 after buying an additional 560,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tenable by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,198,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,358,000 after buying an additional 76,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

TENB opened at $45.30 on Tuesday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.78 and a fifty-two week high of $58.45. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.77 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.08.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $91,306.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,539.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $1,509,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 274,578 shares of company stock worth $11,125,729 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

