Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.010-$0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $133 million-$135 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $133.37 million.Tenable also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.250-$0.290 EPS.

Shares of TENB traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.60. 1,619,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,052. Tenable has a 12-month low of $30.22 and a 12-month high of $58.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.47 and a beta of 1.69.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tenable will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

TENB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Tenable in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.20.

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $75,414.15. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,397.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $91,306.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,539.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 274,578 shares of company stock valued at $11,125,729 over the last ninety days. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.