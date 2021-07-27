Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Stock Rating Lowered by DZ Bank

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) was downgraded by DZ Bank from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $490.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TCEHY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tencent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Tencent in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.92.

Shares of Tencent stock opened at $60.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $576.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.84. Tencent has a 1 year low of $59.38 and a 1 year high of $99.40.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Tencent had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 35.23%. The business had revenue of $20.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.44 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tencent will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

About Tencent

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

